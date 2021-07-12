Volvo Trucks to restart Virginia factory as strike continues

Norfolk, Va. (AP) — Volvo Trucks North America says some striking workers crossed picket lines Monday at a southwestern Virginia factory as the company plans to restart production. Spokesman John Mies wouldn’t say how many United Auto Workers members went inside the factory in Dublin, Virginia, near Roanoke. But he says in an email it will take a few days to get assembly lines up and running at the heavy-truck plant. It employs about 2,900 UAW workers who began striking in April. Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg says about 10 workers entered the plant Monday, in addition to a handful who had crossed lines earlier. Union members have voted down three tentative contract agreements with the company. They’ll vote on the third agreement again on Wednesday.