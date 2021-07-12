UN: world hunger was dramatically worse in pandemic year

ROME (AP) — A United Nations says last year saw a “dramatic worsening” of world hunger, much of that likely linked to the pandemic. Monday’s report by five U.N. agencies said hunger outpaced population growth in 2020, with nearly 10% of all people estimated to be undernourished. It said the sharpest rise in hunger came in Africa, where 21% of the people are estimated to be undernourished. Children paid a heavy price, with millions of them suffering stunted growth. The report said that hunger was already spreading even before the pandemic triggered harsh recessions or jeopardized access to food. The pandemic further undercut a U.N. goal of zero hunger by 2030.