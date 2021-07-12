Spain aims EU funds for boost to electric car industry

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says his government will invest 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) from its share of the European Union’s virus recovery fund to revamp its automobile industry and steer it toward manufacturing electric vehicles and their components. Pedro Sánchez said on Monday that the investment will be “a real revolution” for the Spanish economy, bringing in an estimated 19 billion euros ($22.5 billion) in additional private investment. His left-wing coalition government wants to inject the money in all segments of the car manufacturing chain, from lithium extraction to electric battery cell assembly lines. Spain expects to receive 140 billion euros ($166 billion) in the next six years from the EU’s Next Generation funds.