Merkel doubts Biden meeting will solve gas pipeline dispute

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel doubts the dispute between her country and the United States over a nearly completed gas pipeline from Russia will be fully resolved at a meeting with President Joe Biden this week. Washington has long argued that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany endangers Europe’s energy security and harms allies such as Ukraine. The United States recently waived sanctions against German companies involved in the project, raising hopes in Berlin that an agreement acceptable to all sides can be found. Merkel said she will discuss the issue with Biden at a White House meeting Thursday. But she added: “I don’t know whether the papers will be fully finalized, so to speak. I believe rather not.”