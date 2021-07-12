Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare is launching a formal process to decide whether to cover the new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation. Even as Medicare made its announcement on Monday, the Democratic leaders of two House committees asked drugmaker Biogen to turn over reams of documents on how it developed and priced the drug, and on its dealings with FDA officials. Medicare is already soliciting public comments and plans two hearings. A final coverage decision may not come until next spring.