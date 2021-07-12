Liz Weston: Who gets the keys to your digital estate?

You know you need to be clear about who gets the money and the family keepsakes when you die, but who gets the keys to the electronic cache of family photos, travel rewards or cryptocurrency? The laws aren’t keeping up with reality, and it’s largely up to you to make sure loved ones have the information they need to access your devices and accounts. Without it, your travel points could expire while your streaming subscription and its monthly charge lives on. Take time to make an inventory and a plan for granting your executor access to the list, plus your login credentials and passwords.