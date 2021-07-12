Iraqi health officials say 50 die in coronavirus ward fire

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi medical officials say at least 50 people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a coronavirus ward in southern Iraq. The fire on Monday occurred in a new ward for coronavirus patients in southern Iraq that was opened three months ago. The officials say all those who died suffered severe burns during the fire at al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern city of Nasiryah. They say the fire was caused by an electric short circuit, but have not provided more detail. Another health official in Dhi Qar province, where Nasiriyah is located, says the blaze erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded.