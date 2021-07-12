Hong Kong district councilors must take oath despite exodus

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says elected district councilors will still need to take an oath pledging allegiance to Hong Kong despite the resignation of dozens of councilors who are refusing to do so. Some 170 district councilors, most of them supporters of the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s beleaguered pro-democracy movement have resigned in the past week rather than take the oath. The requirement that the city’s more than 400 district councilors take the oath was introduced after a bill was passed in May. The requirement is seen as part of a broader crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in the former British colony.