First batch of U.S. coronavirus vaccine arrives in Moldova

BUCHAREST (AP) — The first 150,000 doses of a 500,000-dose batch of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Moldova’s capital as part of a donation from the United States that will help the former Soviet republic tackle the pandemic. The U.S.-made J&J vaccine requires only one dose for full protection. The donation is part of the U.N.-backed COVAX program that is shipping coronavirus vaccines to poor countries to help combat the global pandemic. After the vaccine arrived in Chisinau, President Maia Sandu wrote online: “I urge you to get vaccinated. The danger of getting sick hasn’t passed yet, and life and health are priceless.”