Czech brewer Budvar increases net profit amid pandemic

PRAGUE (AP) — Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, has increased its net profit by almost 10% amid record output as the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 125-year-old state-owned brewery, said Monday its net profit reached 305 million koruna ($14 million) in 2020. Its output rose 3.1% to a record of 1.73 million hectoliters (45.7 million gallons) last year. Demand for its beer in tanks and barrels declined as bars and restaurants were closed for a long time but Budvar met rising demand for bottled beer.