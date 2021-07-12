Asian stocks follow Wall St higher, China exports surge

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have followed Wall Street higher after Chinese exports rose by double digits. Investors are looking ahead to earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Encouraged by the spread of vaccination campaigns, investors appear at least temporarily to have shrugged off worries about the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to a new high, led by banks, communications and consumer-oriented stocks. The indexes have hit multiple highs lately in choppy trading.