Global stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING (AP) — European markets have opened lower after Asian stocks advanced, tracking fresh highs on Wall Street. Investors are looking ahead to U.S. corporate earnings reports. London and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street futures were lower after the benchmark S&P 500 index ended up 0.4% for the week. Investors appeared to shrug off concern about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Major U.S. banks are due to report earnings this week as companies start reporting quarterly results.