Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge

CLEVELAND (AP) — Actor Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years’ probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

The 35-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

His sentencing range was probation to two years in prison.

The girl contacted Toronto police about Bell in 2018.

The allegations were forward to Cleveland police for an investigation.