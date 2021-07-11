Yellen: Compete on economic strengths, not low tax rates

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says a proposed global minimum corporate tax would let countries compete on the strength of their economies rather than on who can offer the lowest tax rate. Yellen spoke at a news conference Sunday in Venice after a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers endorsed the minimum tax idea. She said passing a minimum rate of at least 15% on big international companies would end a “race to the bottom” in which countries have cut taxes to attract companies. She said that countries should instead compete on the skills of their workers and solid legal and economic institutions.