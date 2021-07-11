Billionaire Richard Branson heads for space in his own ship

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson has strapped in and set off on his boldest adventure yet — a bid to reach space aboard his own winged rocket ship.

A successful flight Sunday would vault Branson past his fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now. Branson’s plan is for a brief up-and-down flight to the edge of space, some 55 miles (88 kilometer) up.

The flight is intended as a confidence-boosting plug for Branson’s Virgin Galactic space-tourism business, which plans to start taking paying customers on joyrides next year.