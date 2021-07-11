Texas GOP advances voting restrictions as hundreds push back

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans have advanced bills that would make voting harder in a state that already has some of the nation’s toughest restrictions after hundreds spoke against the proposals. Versions of the revived voting changes passed Sunday by House and Senate panels would prohibit 24-hour polling places, ban drop boxes and stop drive-thru voting. A first major vote on the proposals expected this week. That timeline is pushing some Democratic lawmakers toward calling for a second walkout to again stop the restrictions from moving forward like they did in May. Some people traveled for hours to rail against the proposals, with some waiting to speak for almost 24 hours.