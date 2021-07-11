Spain: Customs agent dies in helicopter crash during drug op

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Civil Guard says that a customs agent has died after a police helicopter crashed into the sea during an anti-drug operation. The agent was participating in the pursuit of drug smugglers in waters near Gibraltar. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez offered his condolences to the agent’s family. Local media reports say that two other people survived the crash. The southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula is a major entry point of drugs into Europe. Smugglers use speedboats to make runs from north Africa.