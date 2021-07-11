Gutter ball: Michigan man finds 160 bowling balls under home

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man made a striking discovery when he went to demolish his back stairs. He uncovered about 160 bowling balls. Thirty-three-year-old David Olson says he found one buried in the sand behind cinder blocks this month and continued finding more over the following days. He believes there are even more. He contacted the maker of the balls, Brunswick Bowling Products, which had a plant in the area and said they were made in the 1950s. Olson says many aren’t in good shape. He’s donated some and plans to use the rest for landscaping or to make sculptures.