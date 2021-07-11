EU border agency to “significantly” step up Lithuania help

HELSINKI (AP) — The European Union’s border agency is pledging to “significantly” step up its support to Lithuania “due to the growing migratory pressure at Lithuania’s border with Belarus” that the Baltic nation is trying to contain. The decision by Frontex, the agency that coordinates border control between EU member states and third countries, was announced late Saturday following a video call between Frontex’s chief and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. Lithuania said the reinforcements pledged by Frontex were expected to reach Lithuania by July 15 and some armed border patrols and additional translators arrived over the weekend. More than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus in the past two months — 20 times more than in all of last year.