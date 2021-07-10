Austrian leader Kurz and partner expecting 1st child

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says he and his partner Susanne Thier are expecting their first child. Kurz said on Facebook that the couple were “overjoyed and grateful, that we will soon be three.” The 34-year-old chancellor is under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion he made false statements to a parliamentary commission investigating the Ibiza affair, which led to the downfall of then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and the collapse of Kurz’s previous government. Kurz has denied the allegations and rejected suggestions he should resign.