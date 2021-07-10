Auschwitz survivor who fought racism with music dies at 96

BERLIN (AP) — A survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who devoted much of her life to fighting antisemitism and racism in Germany has died. The director of the Anne Frank Educational Center in Frankfurt, Germany, said Saturday that Esther Bejarano died overnight at age 96. The daughter of a Jewish cantor from Saarbruecken, Bejarano grew up in a musical home studying piano until the Nazis came to power and tore her family apart. She was deported to Auschwitz. Her parents and sister were killed. At the notorious death camp in occupied Poland, Bejarano became a member of the girls’ orchestra, playing the accordion every time trains full of Jews from across Europe arrived.