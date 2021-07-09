Skip to Content

UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

New
3:26 am AP - National News

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering a woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. He previously admitted kidnapping and raping 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard. The officer, Wayne Couzens, entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday. He appeared by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison. Everard’s March 3 disappearance and the subsequent news of her killing caused a nationwide outcry. Other women shared experiences of being threatened, attacked or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content