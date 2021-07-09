UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering a woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. He previously admitted kidnapping and raping 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard. The officer, Wayne Couzens, entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday. He appeared by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison. Everard’s March 3 disappearance and the subsequent news of her killing caused a nationwide outcry. Other women shared experiences of being threatened, attacked or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.