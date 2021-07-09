Train derails in Austrian Alps, 15 slightly hurt

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a train derailed on a railway line in the Austrian Alps and 15 people were slightly injured. The Austria Press Agency reported that derailment happened early Friday on the Mur Valley railway, a narrow-gauge line in central Austria. The local Red Cross said that one of the train’s carriages fell into the Mur River. Everyone on board the train was rescued. Some 50 people were believed to be affected, including 45 children.