Police testimony will lead off panel’s first Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is expected to hold its first public hearing with police officers who responded to the attack and custodial staff who cleaned up afterward. That’s according to Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the new select panel. Thompson says the committee hopes to “set the tone” of the investigation by hearing from those first responders, many of whom were brutally beaten and verbally assaulted by former President Donald Trump’s supporters as they broke into the Capitol. Thompson hasn’t said whether the panel will call Trump to testify, but said, “I don’t think anyone is off limits.”