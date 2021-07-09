Maui seeks to quickly implement new tax on tourists

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — Officials on Maui are moving quickly to implement a new tax on tourists. The move comes after state lawmakers overrode a veto by Hawaii Gov. David Ige this week. Hawaii lawmakers overrode Ige’s veto of a bill that overhauls how the state funds the Hawaii Tourism Authority and allocates tourism tax revenue to the counties. The new law allows Hawaii’s counties to collect a 3% tax from visitors staying at hotels and other short-term rentals. Hawaii News Now reports Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee says that will bring Maui nearly triple the revenue.