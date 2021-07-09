G20 ministers take up plan to deter cross-border tax dodging

U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposal for a global minimum corporate tax will get another going over at a meeting of top finance officials. The Group of 20 ministers meeting in Venice are likely to sign off on the idea. But there are still issues to be worked out. Some European countries haven’t joined the deal and could block wider European adoption. And the EU itself plans a digital levy that has raised U.S. concerns. Meanwhile, Biden faces opposition to the proposal from Republicans back home. The overall purpose is to discourage clever accounting that shifts profits to low-tax countries.