China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi

BEIJING (AP) — China’s cyber-regulator ordered the removal of 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country’s largest ride-hailing service, be removed from app stores. The Cyberspace Administration of China cited severe violations of rules against collecting personal data for its decision late Friday. It already ordered the removal of the main Didi app Sunday, pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the U.S. stock market last week. The 25 apps include one such as Didi Enterprises, as well as ones designed for Didi drivers. Didi is the latest company facing the scrutiny of the Chinese government, which began tightening control over fast-changing internet industries last year.