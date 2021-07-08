US envoy warns China ‘looking at’ new nuclear technologies

GENEVA (AP) — A U.S. diplomat focusing on disarmament says China is “looking at” developing naval and aerial autonomous nuclear weapons systems, which he warns could disrupt strategic stability. Ambassador Robert Wood is the U.S. envoy to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. He says China hasn’t developed or been able to weaponize the technology yet. But he says China looks interested in such so-called “exotic nukes” — like nuclear-powered underwater drones and nuclear-powered cruise missiles — being developed by Russia. The United States doesn’t have either type of system.