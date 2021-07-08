The Latest: Flights to Haiti scrapped after assassination

Airlines have canceled flights to Haiti for a second straight day due to the closure of Haitian airports following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Under U.S. regulations, passengers are entitled to refunds. American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines waived costly fees for passengers who are booked on flights still scheduled over the next few days but who want to delay their plans until mid-July. The terms vary by airline. Tracking service Flightaware said 28 flights, the vast majority of scheduled departures and arrivals at the main airport in Port-au-Prince, had been canceled by midday Thursday.