Police: Arrest in slaying of 3 men found at a golf course

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the slaying of three men found shot to death on a golf course in an Atlanta suburb. Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said that Bryan Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee. Rhoden faces numerous charges, including three counts of murder. Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck. Police haven’t said what prompted the violence.