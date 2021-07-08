Phuket draws tourists despite rising Thailand virus cases

BANGKOK (AP) — A week into an ambitious but risky plan to open the resort island of Phuket to fully-vaccinated visitors, signs were encouraging that the gambit to help breathe new life into the struggling tourism industry was working, even as coronavirus numbers in the rest of Thailand surge. After seeing fewer than 5,000 foreign travelers over the first five months of the year, the island off Thailand’s southern coast welcomed 2,399 visitors during the first week of July. New coronavirus cases for the week remained low at 27 even as Thailand on Thursday reported a new record 7,058 cases.