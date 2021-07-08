Pakistan opens state-run school for transgender students

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has opened its first government-run school for transgender students in the central city of Multan. The school, set up by the educational department in Punjab province, opened its doors on Thursday, with 18 students enrolled. More trans students were still expected to enroll. Classes are offered from grade 1-12. Human rights activists welcomed the opening of the school. Trans people are considered outcasts by many especially in conservative areas of Pakistan. They are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered. They hesitate to get enrolled in regular schools to avoid discrimination.