Official: Bodies of three Paraguayans found in Florida condo

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay’s foreign minister says rescuers have found in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium the bodies of Sophia López Moreira, the sister of Paraguay’s first lady Silvana Abdo, the husband of López Moreira and the youngest of their three children. Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo told Paraguay’s ABC Cardinal radio station the two other children and the family’s nanny are still missing. The Paraguayans were among several Latin American citizens who were in the condominium when it collapsed June 24. Rescue workers at the South Florida site are now focused on finding remains of the unaccounted for — instead of survivors.