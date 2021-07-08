Missing 12-foot python found in crawl space of shopping mall

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found a 12-foot python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall. WBRZ-TV reports the snake was recaptured from a ceiling crawl space early Thursday after two days of searching. Video posted by the station shows workers using a ladder as Cara — wrapped around the shoulder and back of one of them — is carried down. The yellow and white Burmese python was taken to the Louisiana School of Veterinary Medicine for a health check. Cara slithered out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.