Skip to Content

Missing 12-foot python found in crawl space of shopping mall

7:02 am AP - National News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found a 12-foot python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall. WBRZ-TV reports the snake was recaptured from a ceiling crawl space early Thursday after two days of searching. Video posted by the station shows workers using a ladder as Cara — wrapped around the shoulder and back of one of them — is carried down. The yellow and white Burmese python was taken to the Louisiana School of Veterinary Medicine for a health check. Cara slithered out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content