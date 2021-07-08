Malaysia top lawyer says PM still in power after ally quits

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s attorney general says Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin remains in power until it can be proven in Parliament that he had lost majority support. The country is in a political limbo after the head of the United Malays National Organization, which is the largest party in the ruling alliance, urged the prime minister to step down and for an interim leader to take over until general elections can be held safely. It marked the culmination of months of tensions since Muhyiddin took power last year after initiating the downfall of a reformist government. It could trigger fresh elections, although polls are unlikely during a raging coronavirus pandemic. The coalition partner accuses the prime minister of mismanaging pandemic response. Malaysia reported 8,868 new cases Thursday,