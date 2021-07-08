Lawmakers press EU over Hungary, Poland rights concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are ratcheting up pressure on the EU’s executive arm to take action against Hungary and Poland over concerns about democratic backsliding in the two countries that could restrict their access to EU funds. The EU Parliament voted 529-150 with 14 abstentions on Thursday in favor of a resolution that urges the European Commission, to quickly investigate any possible rule of law breaches “that affect or seriously risk affecting the sound financial management of the Union budget.” Hungary and Poland both have been mired in EU proceedings over concerns that their right-wing populist governments are violating European standards with laws and practices that threaten the independence of judges, media freedoms and personal liberties.