Indian officials say 10 combatants killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say eight suspected rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in a series of counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir. The deaths starting Wednesday comes as violence in the region has increased in recent weeks. The army says two soldiers and two militants were killed along the de facto frontier with Pakistan on Thursday. Earlier, soldiers killed a suspected militant along the frontier. They were the first such incidents since the two rival nations agreed on Feb. 25 to reaffirm their 2003 cease-fire accord. Four suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights with Indian troops in southern Kashmir early Thursday. Police say another suspected rebel was killed Wednesday as he led troops to recover his weapon after his arrest.