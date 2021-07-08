Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

HELSINKI (AP) — A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania’s president and Spain’s prime minister got abruptly cut off when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the backdrop were scrambled to monitor errant military aircraft in the Baltic skies. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez were speaking with two Eurofighter Typhoons behind them when officials at the base suddenly interrupted the leaders as crews scrambled to get on the fighter jets. A NATO official who told The Associated Press that Spain’s crews identified two Russian Su-24 combat jets. The official said the Russian planes didn’t file flight plans, have their transponders on or communicate with air traffic controllers.