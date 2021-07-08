Brazil’s Bolsonaro warns 2022 vote will be clean or canceled

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is suggesting next year’s presidential election could be cancelled unless the voting system is reformed. Bolsonaro told supporters Thursday that “either we do clean elections in Brazil, or we don’t do elections at all.” For weeks, Bolsonaro has insistently cast doubt on Brazil’s electronic voting system, claiming elections have been marred by fraud. The nation’s electoral tribunal last month ordered him to present any evidence of fraud, which he has yet to do. Bolsonaro’s claims of fraud have led analysts to express concern he may be laying the groundwork for protests by supporters if he loses.