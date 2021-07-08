Global stocks sink after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have sunk after the Federal Reserve discussed a possible reduction in U.S. stimulus. Adding to jitters, Japan was expected to declare a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also retreated. Wall Street futures were lower. The Fed released minutes of its latest meeting that gave an upbeat view of the U.S. economic outlook and showed board members discussed how and when they might reduce bond purchases that inject money into the financial system. Japanese officials recommended the state of emergency due to a surge in infections. South Korea reported a one-day record increase of 1,275 new cases.