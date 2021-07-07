US raises concerns on Mexico’s nationalistic energy policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. trade representative says she has raised the concerns about Mexico’s energy policies that favor state-owned Mexican companies. Katherine Tai spoke Wednesday following meetings with Mexico’s economy secretary and Canada’s top international trade official to mark the first year of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Tai says that “we are raising our concerns” about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s energy sector policies. López Obrador has pushed through a law allowing the government to seize private gas stations in case of “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the economy” and give them to the state-owed oil company to run.