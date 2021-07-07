UK government urged to hold China ‘to account’ over Uyghurs

LONDON (AP) — An influential group of lawmakers says the British government should back a political boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to pressure the Chinese government over the “genocide” of Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in the northwest province of Xinjiang. The cross-party Foreign Affairs Committee said in a report Thursday that the “atrocities” being committed in Xinjiang “represent an international crisis of profound urgency, making it unconscionable for any civilized government to look the other way.” Among its many recommendations, the committee of British lawmakers said the government “should not attend” the Games, which are due to take place in Feb. 2022, and “should urge others not to do so.”