Thai police expect to extradite 2 German drug suspects

BANGKOK (AP) — Immigration police in Thailand say they expect to extradite two men to Germany suspected of being part of a European drug trafficking gang. Police identified the two as Alex Kartun, a dual German-Russian national, and Alexander Wolfien, a German citizen. They say the suspects were arrested Tuesday at the request of German authorities for allegedly producing and distributing an illicit drug made from chemical and herbal substances. Police say they were told by German Embassy officials that the gang distributed the drug in several European countries and some users reportedly died. Police say about 20 people allegedly involved in production and sale of the drug were arrested in Germany, but the two men escaped to Thailand several years ago.