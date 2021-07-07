Shooting of star Dutch reporter raises European concern

AMSTERDAM (AP) — European leaders are expressing dismay after a veteran Dutch crime reporter was shot in the head in downtown Amsterdam following a TV appearance. Peter R. de Vries was was fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital after the Tuesday night shooting. Police said two suspects, a Dutchman and a Polish citizen living in the Netherlands, remained in custody Wednesday. The motive for the attack was not disclosed. The 64-year-old de Vries has been celebrated for his courageous reporting on the Dutch underworld. The shooting shocked the Netherlands and struck a chord elsewhere in Europe, where such attacks on journalists are rare. Media rights advocates demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.