Sheriff: Alligator attack suspected in Florida woman’s death

VALRICO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an alligator apparently attacked a woman whose body was found in a retention pond near Tampa. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman’s body in a pond Sunday night. The family of the 29-year-old woman told WFLA-TV that she was known to swim in the pond. They said they are grieving and asked for privacy. Sheriff’s officials say the woman suffered injuries “consistent with an alligator attack.” The medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death. Deputies called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and trappers to the scene to try to catch the gator.