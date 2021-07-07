NYC mayoral primary winner Eric Adams: ‘I know how to lead’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner Eric Adams is promising to guide the city to a new era of safety and prosperity. Adams said Wednesday on CBS, that New York “is going to show America how to run cities.” Adams bested a large Democratic field in New York’s first major race to use ranked choice voting. Results from the latest tabulations showed him leading former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes, or a little more than 1 percentage point. The Associated Press called the race for Adams based on mail-in ballot results in the June 22 primary that were added to the vote count Tuesday.