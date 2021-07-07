Massive soil mound on slope seen as worsening Japan mudslide

TOKYO (AP) — Officials say a powerful mudslide that killed at least seven people and destroyed dozens of homes in a Japanese seaside resort started in an area with a history of land alterations, and a massive mound of soil piled there broke off and worsened the devastation. They say more investigation is needed to determine if the mound was the primary cause of Saturday’s disaster in Atami. Hundreds of rescue workers and dogs were searching Wednesday for missing people inside homes destroyed and filled with mud. Twenty-five people are still unaccounted for. The disaster is an added challenge for Japan before the Olympics start in about two weeks.