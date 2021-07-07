Malaysian PM names a deputy in bid to keep ally’s support

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has appointed a lawmaker from his allied party as his deputy, in what is seen as a calculated bid to dissuade the largest party in his ruling alliance from withdrawing its support for his leadership. The announcement comes just hours ahead of a top leadership meeting of the United Malays National Organization, which has been unhappy at playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin’s party and is expected to decide whether to quit the government. The Prime Minister’s office named Ismail Sabri as the deputy premier and said he will also retain his post as defense minister. Analysts said the move could help the premier hang on to power, if UMNO fails to reach a consensus at its meeting.