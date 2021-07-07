Lynching memorial organizers plan slavery museum expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The organization that created the nation’s first memorial to lynching victims has announced a major expansion of a museum designed to trace the impact of slavery and racism through the centuries. The Equal Justice Initiative announced Tuesday that it is moving and expanding its Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, which explores the consequences of enslavement, mob violence, and Jim Crow laws. The new space will be larger and include a substantial number of new exhibits. EJI Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said an understanding and appreciation of that history is needed to evaluate contemporary issues in a thoughtful way.