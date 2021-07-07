Love infusions in your cocktails? Bring that skill home

When you’re served a craft cocktail fresh off the latest menu, you might assume that making something similar at home would be difficult. It’s not. You can infuse additional flavors into your favorite gin, bourbon or vodka to create nuanced spirits ready for mixing at a moment’s notice. The Associated Press’ Melissa Rayworth says the process is simple. Let the flavoring ingredient steep in alcohol for hours, days or even weeks. Then strain those ingredients out and return the alcohol to its bottle, or store it in a Mason jar. The range of infused flavors is endless, from fruits and vegetables to coffee and candy canes.